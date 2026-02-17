Foxboro threatens to cancel FIFA World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium if it doesn't receive security funding

Foxboro is doubling down on its threat to cancel the FIFA World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium if it does not receive the funds to host the event.

Seven games are set to be played at the stadium, called Boston Stadium, including a quarter-final match. They are scheduled to start on June 13 and end in July.

"It's the equivalent of seven Super Bowls here and thirty-nine days of coverage. It's not small and not to be lost. We have to secure that facility for 39 days straight," said Bill Yukna, who is on the Foxboro Town Select Board.

The select board met on Tuesday night to try and get an answer about the funding for security. The Boston Globe reported that the town was meant to learn about the funding on January 30.

During the meeting, the town said that major safety equipment still needs to be ordered, and that their fiscal calendar ends in the middle of the games. The board explained that it will withhold the essential entertainment license until they are reimbursed several million dollars.

"The money has to be here. Everyone thinks we have a football stadium in this town! But with that being said we're a small town. We have 18,000 people," said select board member Stephanie McGowan.

"It comes down to sounding like Foxboro is being the bad guys here, but we really aren't. All we're trying to do is protect our citizens," Yukna said.

Leadership for the games said that grant funding will cover the costs.

"The White House task force is working on a daily basis to work with DHS and FEMA on that. I don't think I can say anything more about that. We're being told it's expected any day now," Boston Host Committee Chair Mike Loynd said.

The DHS is currently shut down due to funding that lapsed on Saturday. It is unclear if that will have an impact on when the town can expect its own funding.

FIFA deferred any questions about funding to the Boston Host Committee. When WBZ-TV asked them about funding, they said they were late to dinner.

The town was not happy that they ended the meeting without a solid answer.

"I'm shocked you're not sitting here in front of us right now saying 'We've got the money for you,'" said select board member Mark Elfman.

March 17 is the deadline for the entertainment license.

The Foxboro Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police received a collective $11 million in grant funding to protect against "malicious drone activity" during the games and American 250 events.