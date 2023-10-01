Gillette Stadium lighthouse officially opens to public

FOXBORO – The signature piece of the Gillette Stadium renovations is officially open to the public.

The stadium's 22-story lighthouse, which offers 360-degree views, opened to visitors on Sunday.

The lighthouse will be open year-round to the public on non-event days. Visitors will be able to see the Boston and Providence skylines from the observation deck.

Ahead of the team's Week 1 game, Tom Brady went atop the lighthouse and rang in the new season as the first "Keeper of the Light."

It costs $5 for adults to visit the lighthouse and is free for children under 10 years old.