Gillette Stadium Lighthouse opens to the public on October 1

FOXBORO - The cutting of a ribbon signaled the start of a new day for Gillette Stadium Thursday night.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was flanked by family and colleagues to celebrate the completion of the North End renovation project. The $250 million renovation is the largest investment in the stadium since it opened in 2002.

Kraft said the renovations are all in an effort to improve the game day experience for fans. He pointed out Gillette's standing as the only privately owned NFL stadium in the country.

New "front door" to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Gillette Stadium

"I am very proud of that. And it really is because of the great fan support and fans we have had in this community," Kraft said.

Patriots' fans will notice the changes before they even walk in. There's the new ticket entry dubbed the "front door" to Gillette, new bathrooms, concessions, and the biggest video board in the NFL.

And there's no missing the largest lighthouse in the country. Opening to the public on October 1, the 22-story lighthouse offers 360-degree views.

The lighthouse will be open year-round to the public on non-event days. Visitors will be able to see the Boston and Providence skylines from the observation deck.

The new 22-story lighthouse at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. CBS Boston

The rollout comes just days before the season opener on Sunday, and the return of Tom Brady. The greatest of all time set to be honored at halftime.

Brady's return has fans showing up early to take it all in.

"He and I are friends I met him back in 2017 down in Mexico City when they played the Raiders," said Bill Holmes of Stoughton. "I was able to shake his hand and meet him. I got his autograph right here on my forearm and came back to the states and had it tattooed."

You could consider Holmes a Brady superfan and says the tribute Sunday is earned.

"I don't think they would have such a beautiful stadium without all the winning and all the trophies, without Tom and Bill obviously," Holmes said. "But without him, I don't think any of this would really be here."