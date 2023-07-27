Vrioni hat trick leads Revolution to big win over Atlético de San Luis in Leagues Cup action

FOXBORO -- A Giacomo Vrioni hat trick led the Revolution to a big 5-1 victory over Atlético de San Luis on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium in New England's Leagues Cup 2023 group stage finale.

With the win, New England advances to the Round of 32 in the Leagues Cup, and now awaits the result of Sunday's East 4 finale between Atlético de San Luis and the New York Red Bulls to decide the group. The Revs will next face an opponent from the East 3 group, which includes Club Atlas, Toronto FC, and New York City FC.

Vrioni got the scoring started in the 15th minute on Wednesday night, putting in a left-footed shot from the center of the box on a nice give-and-go by Gustavo Bou and Ian Harkes. Atlético de San Luis evened the match seven minutes later, but Bou scored a goal of his own in the 29th minute to give New England a 2-1 lead. New England never looked back after that tally.

An own-goal by Atlético de San Luis defender Julio Domínguez in the 32nd minute put the Revs up 3-1, and Vrioni and Bou connected for another goal in the 39th minute. Vrioni completed his hat trick in the 60th minute when he finished off a cross from Brandon Bye.

Vrioni's three goals marked New England's first hat trick in an international competition. The 24-year-old Albanian now has eight goals on the season across all competitions.