Warren, Markey want Biden Administration to help Medway family stuck in Gaza

WASHINGTON - Senators are urging the Biden Administration to help U.S. citizens, including the Okal family from Medway, flee the Gaza Strip amid Israeli airstrikes.

Wafaa Abuzayda, Abood Okal and their one-year-old son Yousef were visiting relatives in Gaza when Hamas attacked earlier this month. They're in a dire situation as they try to get back home to Massachusetts because Egypt has closed the border crossing at Rafah.

Massachusetts senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, as well as New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, wrote a letter Wednesday to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, asking them to help the Medway family as well as others from New England who are in the region.

"These families are terrified for their lives and growing more frustrated as promises of escape through the opening of the Rafah crossing remain unfulfilled," Warren wrote. "As with all civilians in Gaza, these families' situation only grows more concerning as Gaza runs out of food, water, fuel for hospitals, and other critical supplies."

Wafaa Abuzayda and Abood Okal and their son Yousef CBS Boston

Warren said Abood's sister was also trying to cross the border with her three children "while the crossing came under fire from Israel."

"We appreciate all of the work the State Department is doing to secure humanitarian aid and safe passage for these families, as well as the support and communication we have received from the State Department regarding assistance for Americans, including those from Massachusetts," the letter states. "But we continue to have questions about what assistance will be provided to these families, including transportation assistance and security assurances of the crossing area, as well as more information about when these families can be confident there will be safe passage through the Rafah crossing."