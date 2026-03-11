Could the gas tax in Massachusetts be suspended?

Gas prices are skyrocketing around the country amid the war with Iran. And in some New England states, including Massachusetts, there's talk of temporarily suspending the gas tax to bring relief to drivers at the pump.

Brian Shortsleeve, a Republican candidate for governor, is calling on state leaders "to immediately suspend the Massachusetts gas tax until prices fall below $2.50 a gallon."

"Families across Massachusetts are getting crushed by rising energy prices, and Beacon Hill's response has been to do nothing," Shortsleeve said in a statement. "The state should immediately suspend the gas tax to give taxpayers and commuters some relief while prices remain this high."

New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas is introducing a bill to suspend the federal gas tax, which is 18 cents, across the U.S. through October. And in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont is proposing to pause the state's 25-cent gas tax for one month.

Massachusetts gas tax

The gas tax in Massachusetts is 24 cents per gallon. Revenue raised from the tax pays for roads, bridges and public transit.

Former Gov. Charlie Baker supported a suspension of the gas tax in 2022 when a gallon of gas averaged more than $5 a gallon, but it was rejected by the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Gov. Maura Healey did not directly address the gas tax issue when asked about it on Tuesday.

"This is just another example of Donald Trump raising costs for everybody," Healey said. "It was tariffs recently, and now with the war that he's launched against Iran, I mean people are already paying 30% more at the pump, heating oil's gone way up, at a time when people in Massachusetts and around the country can't afford more expenses."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that prices will drop "once the national objectives of Operation Epic Fury are fully achieved."

"Rest assured to the American people, the recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary, and this operation will result in lower gas prices in the long term," she said.

Massachusetts gas prices

According to AAA, gas prices in Massachusetts rose another 3 cents on Wednesday to $3.44 a gallon. That's an increase of 53 cents in the last month.

Prices in Massachusetts are still below the national average of $3.58 a gallon.