New Hampshire gas station temporarily dropping prices to pre-Biden levels

SALEM, N.H. - A gas station in New Hampshire is partnering with a conservative political advocacy group on Thursday to temporarily drop gas prices.

Klemm's Mobil and Family Store in Salem will sell regular unleaded gas at $2.38 a gallon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. That's what the average price of gas was when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

The Americans for Prosperity group says the event is meant to highlight "the spiraling costs of energy." Before the promotion got underway, the price per gallon was $3.69. 

AAA said this week that gas prices could be going down in the weeks ahead, with domestic oil production reaching an all-time high. In a September speech at a community college in Maryland, Biden told the crowd "I'm going to get those gas prices down again. I promise you."

Chris Miller was getting gas Thursday morning before the deal began. He said it used to cost $40 to fill up his truck, and now it's $60.

"They took my raise this year for the price of gas," he said.

Americans for Prosperity is backed by conservative billionaire Charles Koch and has been working to help former President Donald Trump's Republican political rivals in 2024.

October 19, 2023

