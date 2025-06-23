Gas prices surge in Massachusetts amid conflict with Iran, AAA says

How gas prices might be affected by Middle East tensions

Gas prices in Massachusetts and the northeast are "surging," AAA says, as the conflict with Iran sends oil prices higher.

The average gas price in Massachusetts is now $3.08 a gallon, up 9 cents from last week. A month ago it was averaging $3.01. The average price nationally is $3.22 a gallon.

Gas is still cheaper than it was at this time a year ago, when a gallon was averaging $3.43 in Massachusetts. Gas prices had been relatively low this year, something experts said could be a bad sign for the economy and reflect market uncertainty.

AAA says that oil prices have gone up more than $10 a barrel since the start of June. The Israel-Iran war is in its second week, and the U.S. launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

"It should come as no surprise to see prices at the pump spike after an escalating geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, but it's not the only factor driving recent price increases," AAA northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop said in a statement. "Prices were already poised to climb on stronger summer demand and seasonal expectations."

President Trump also weighed in on the cost of gas Monday morning.

"EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I'M WATCHING! YOU'RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON'T DO IT!" he posted to his social media platform Truth Social.

Every county in Massachusetts is seeing average gas prices of more than $3 a gallon, according to AAA's map. Gas is cheapest in Bristol County, and most expensive in Nantucket at nearly $4.50 a gallon.