Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas prices drop 12 more cents in last week in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Gas prices could soon be headed below $3 a gallon, AAA says
Gas prices could soon be headed below $3 a gallon, AAA says 00:20

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped 12 cents in last week, AAA said Monday.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline is now $3.68, down from $3.80 last week.

Prices are down $1.37 since hitting a record high of $5.05 back on June 12.

Massachusetts has now caught up to the national average, which was also $3.68 a gallon Monday.

California still has the highest prices in the country at $5.45 a gallon. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 8:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.