Gas prices drop 12 more cents in last week in Massachusetts
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped 12 cents in last week, AAA said Monday.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline is now $3.68, down from $3.80 last week.
Prices are down $1.37 since hitting a record high of $5.05 back on June 12.
Massachusetts has now caught up to the national average, which was also $3.68 a gallon Monday.
California still has the highest prices in the country at $5.45 a gallon.
