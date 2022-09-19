Gas prices drop 12 more cents in last week in Massachusetts

Gas prices could soon be headed below $3 a gallon, AAA says

Gas prices could soon be headed below $3 a gallon, AAA says

Gas prices could soon be headed below $3 a gallon, AAA says

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped 12 cents in last week, AAA said Monday.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline is now $3.68, down from $3.80 last week.

Prices are down $1.37 since hitting a record high of $5.05 back on June 12.

Massachusetts has now caught up to the national average, which was also $3.68 a gallon Monday.

California still has the highest prices in the country at $5.45 a gallon.