Could Patriots go after free-agent center Garrett Bradbury?

The New England Patriots created a void at center last week when the team released veteran David Andrews. While there are a few in-house candidates that could fill that vacancy, an outside option is now available in Garrett Bradbury.

Bradbury was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, and the Patriots will likely to pursue the former first-round pick. ESPN's Mike Reiss wrote in his Sunday notes column over the weekend it "wouldn't be a surprise if the Patriots sign" the veteran center.

Now that Bradbury is free to sign with any team, we'll see if the two sides see a fit with the other.

Who is Garrett Bradbury?

Bradbury was drafted by Minnesota with the 18th overall pick in 2019 and has started 88 games during his NFL career. He started all 17 games for the Vikings in 2024, though his rankings have dipped over the last couple of seasons.

Bradbury was the 10th-ranked center in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in 2022, but he ranked 31st in 2023 and 33rd in 2024 with a 62.1 grade. On a more positive note, he was the 14th-best run-blocking center last season. On a less positive note, his 48.2 pass-blocking grade had him ranked 55th out of 64 centers in the league.

Bradbury is seemingly on a downward trend, which is what prompted the Vikings to sign Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly in free agency. But if the Patriots can land him on a one-year, prove-it deal, Bradbury could provide some valuable depth along the line. He also has a lot more experience at center than any of New England's in-house options.

Patriots in-house options at center

The Patriots lost a lot of leadership by releasing Andrews, an eight-time team captain. They hope to fill some of that with the addition of right tackle Morgan Moses, but now the team has a need at center as well.

Ben Brown -- who was claimed off the Raiders practice squad and started 10 games for the Patriots last season after Andrews was lost to a shoulder injury -- will be back in the mix in 2025. Converted guard Cole Strange also got some run at center late last season and will be a candidate to start in the position if the Patriots stand pat the rest of the offseason.

But it's probably not safe to bet on Strange making it through a full season, as he's been limited to just 31 games over his three NFL seasons due to a litany of injuries. And while he looked OK in his brief time at center in 2024, he's a converted guard who has limited reps at the position.

It's imperative for the Patriots to improve the offensive line after New England quarterbacks were sacked 54 times last season. With even more question marks in front of Drake Maye heading into the 2025 season, it would be wise for the Patriots to find an established center to add to the roster.