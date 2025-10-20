Fall River fire chief recommends more hires, better communication in safety report from Gabriel House fire

The Fall River fire chief is recommending safety improvements after the Gabriel House fire that killed 10 in July.

Chief Jeffrey Bacon noted several challenges that firefighters faced that night after a fire broke out in a room at the facility. He said that when crews arrived on scene that night, there was no evacuation ongoing.

He recommended that the department increase the number of firefighters employed. He noted that the national response is 42 firefighters within 10 minutes, but the Fall River Fire Department only had 33 on scene within 15 minutes.

"Additional manpower may have allowed for safer, more efficient operations with reduced fatigue and lower risk of injury," the report said.

Building challenges

He said that the building presented several issues for crews, including a lack of fire doors that would have helped prevent the spread of smoke and heat throughout the building.

The building had "significant challenges for fire suppression, rescue, and occupant evacuation."

He mentioned that 27 residents were rescued with ground ladders, including several who had to be saved from bathroom windows because air conditioners had been installed in their bedroom windows. He noted that the singular elevator had been involved in the fire and could not be used to help residents evacuate who had mobility issues.

Firefighters were able to save 58 residents that night, but 10 residents died from the fire. Around 30 were injured as well. Several of the residents are now suing the residence, owners, and Fire Systems Inc., which was responsible for inspecting fire alarms and sprinklers at the building.

Firefighter response

Firefighters on scene also "frequently split and rejoined" during the rescue effort to help reach residents faster. Bacon said that while this helped save dozens of residents who may not have survived the fire, it did increase the risk of injury to firefighters.

"This practice is hazardous and can have catastrophic consequences. Officers must always know the exact location of all members," Bacon said in the action report.

He emphasized that crews did not have constant communication during the rescue, particularly over the radio. He recommended that everything be announced over the radio, even when assignments are given in person.

"This ensures situational awareness, prevents duplication of effort, and supports decision-making by Command," the report reads.

He recommended that all residents be trained on how to properly shelter in place during a fire and that fire drills, pre-fire plans, and inspections are "invaluable" to improving safety.

Firehouse conditions

In early September, a Fall River firefighter gave WBZ-TV a tour of the firehouse on Bedford Street. The building had open walls, broken bathrooms, chipping paint, and a pipe that had tested positive for asbestos.

The firehouse was built sometime during the 1930s and has had several improvements in recent years, according to Lieutenant Jason Burns. He said that the station had installed a special washing machine to help get carcinogens out of gear and added in tubes that vacuum out diesel fumes before they can get into living areas at the station.

The firehouse is due to undergo a $2 million renovation, according to Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan.