Funeral held for firefighter in Massachusetts who died of cancer, a leading cause of death for firefighters

By AARON PARSEGHIAN

The sound of bagpipes played and a sea of blue blanketed Main Street in Watertown, Massachusetts on Thursday, as firefighters from across Massachusetts gathered to honor one of their own.

Firefighter died of occupational cancer

Matthew Callahan, a Watertown firefighter since 2017, was remembered as a dedicated public servant who was always quick to smile. Callahan, 38, died last week of occupational cancer.

Watertown firefighters marched in front of his casket, as it made stops at each fire station in the city.

"Matt was kind of a reserved guy, but he always had a smile on his face and was always happy, and he worked hard at the job," said Watertown Fire Chief Ryan Nicholson.

During his career, Callahan was twice recognized for saving lives. His death attributed to occupational cancer, underscores the risks firefighters face even beyond the flames.

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters

Cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty firefighter deaths nationwide, accounting for more than 70%, according to the International Association of Firefighters. State data also shows that firefighters are at a much greater risk of getting certain cancers than the general public.

"We're trying to make strides in being safer in how we operate, even right down to the type of gear we're buying, wearing and how we clean up after fires and all the small things we try to do to make an impact," Nicholson said. "But unfortunately, we still end up in situations like we have today."

Fellow firefighters said coming together for a final salute is one way they honor that risk.

"We're all one big family, and we also need to be looking out for our brothers and sisters. That's why we're here today," said Norwood Firefighter Paul Ronco, one of dozens of out-of-city firefighters to attend the funeral.