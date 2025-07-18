Community gathers to support survivors of Gabriel House fire in Fall River

They waited in line for hours on Friday night for the chance to support survivors of the Gabriel House fire in Fall River, Massachusetts, who are now starting from scratch.

A fundraising event was hosted by multiple community groups at St. John Banquet Hall. It featured donated food from local restaurants and auction items from local businesses. All of the proceeds set to go to survivors.

Nine residents died in the fire Sunday night and 30 more were hurt. It was the deadliest fire in Massachusetts in more than 40 years.

"It's an awful tragedy," said Carol Dupras who drove from Tiverton, RI to be at the event. "These poor people have nothing. I just want to help. I didn't know anybody personally. I just wanted to help anyway I could."

The line wrapped around the block for much of the evening as an overflow room also filled up to capacity. "It's kind of humbling," said Pat Oliveira. "We have got a lot of problems in the city, but when there are problems in the city, people pull together. They really do."

Survivors greeted with applause

A busload of Gabriel House survivors arrived at the event and was greeted by applause and hugs from those in attendance. Many of the residents were separated after the fire and placed in new assisted living facilities. Friday was the first time some had seen each other since the fire.

"The outpouring of the community has been unbelievable," said Donna Murphy. "It's touched me so much."

Murphy was a resident at Gabriel House, but her family asked her to babysit Sunday night. She missed the fire by hours. "It's mind boggling. The fact that I was not home that night. Of all nights I slept out. That just blows my mind," Murphy said.