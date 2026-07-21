"Fun agenda" bill in Massachusetts would loosen alcohol laws, cap resale prices for concert tickets, and more

A group of state senators are rolling out a "fun agenda" for Massachusetts.

The bill would loosen notoriously strict alcohol laws in the state, aim to make concert tickets more affordable and promote nightlife and outdoor recreation.

The lawmakers say they are inspired to capitalize on the economic boom created by the World Cup in Boston. Shortly before the tournament, Massachusetts enacted a temporary law to extend "last call" until 3 a.m. and create outdoor drinking zones through July 31.

"I think we've seen this summer what's possible when we embrace new ideas and find new ways of connecting people," Democratic Sen. Julian Cyr of Provincetown told WBZ-TV.

What's in the Massachusetts "fun agenda"?

The "fun agenda" includes four amendments that would change alcohol laws in Massachusetts. They would lift the state's ban on happy hour, allow for outdoor drinking and a later last call, and let businesses sell alcohol before 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Another amendment would cap the price of resale tickets for concerts. Gov. Maura Healey recently enlisted Noah Kahan for her proposal that would limit resellers to a 10% profit.

The bill would also establish a grant program for performers and artists to boost entertainment and nightlife, improve access to hiking trails and form an office of outdoor recreation.

Happy hour in Massachusetts

There have been many failed attempts to bring back happy hour in Massachusetts, which banned the sale of discounted alcoholic drinks at bars and restaurants more than 40 years ago after a string of deadly drunk driving crashes. Massachusetts is one of just eight states that bans happy hour.

Healey said last month that she personally supports happy hour and said it's one thing that the state could try to keep young people from moving away.

Cyr said the legislation gives cities and towns the option of bringing back happy hour and designating streets and parks where people could drink in public.

"This is what this is really about, enabling the experiences that people really crave," he said. "We really hope that the suite of amendments can really help establish the kind of Massachusetts we want to live in."