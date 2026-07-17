Boston businesses hope energy from World Cup crowds can have lasting impact on nightlife

Boston's summer of major international events is nearing its finale, but businesses and residents hope the momentum will continue long after the final whistle of the World Cup.

Boston's last World Cup watch party is set for Sunday at City Hall Plaza, where thousands of fans are expected to gather to watch Argentina face Spain in the tournament final. The event marks the end of a packed summer that also included Sail Boston and America 250 festivities.

Despite the conclusion of several marquee events, many believe the city's energy remains strong.

"It's Boston, we always rally. We are the 6-1-7s, so it's only up from here," said Bostonian Kelsey Doyle.

T.K. Skenderian, a marketing executive who served as director of communications for Sail Boston, said the summer demonstrated Boston's ability to host world-class events while attracting visitors from around the globe.

"I think the biggest opportunity we have is to build on the confidence that we just created," said Skenderian. "These events don't just fill our hotels and restaurants. They create memories and hopefully a magnetism to our city, that introduces our city to millions of people from around the world."

Local businesses said the influx of visitors has translated into one of their busiest summers in recent memory.

"It's been a very busy summer, a very eventful summer, a more fun summer just having all those personalities around in town," said Dennis Harrison, manager of Game On! near Fenway Park.

Harrison said the city should continue investing in its and nightlife scene even after the World Cup ends.

"I think we can capitalize more on the nightlife here and do more stuff in the city without being dependent on the World Cup and other stuff," he said.

While many residents acknowledge there may be a lull following two months of nonstop events, they remain optimistic about the rest of the season.

"It's only halfway through the summer. Sox season is still going. We got the Bruins after this. It's only up from here," another Boston resident said.