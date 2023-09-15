Feds order MBTA to make immediate safety changes after "near miss events"

FTA orders MBTA to make immediate safety changes

BOSTON - Washington is putting more pressure on the MBTA to improve worker safety.

The Federal Transit Administration has ordered the T to make immediate changes after four "near miss events" since April. Two were on the Red Line and the other two happened on the Green Line.

The new requirements include reporting those close calls within two hours after they happen and banning the use of "lone workers" on train right-of-ways.

The FTA started a formal review of the MBTA and its safety practices last year. It rejected a safety proposal from the T back in May, citing an "immediate risk to worker safety."