FTA rejects MBTA safety plan citing 'immediate risk' to workers

BOSTON - The back and forth between federal and state transportation agencies continues with worker safety front and center.

Last year, the Federal Transit Administration started a formal review of the MBTA and its safety practices.

In its most recent move, the FTA rejected a proposal by the MBTA to address the most immediate safety concerns by the end of 2023. In a letter to the MBTA General Manager, the FTA cited the "immediate risk to worker safety" as their reason for setting a 60-day timetable for solutions. The FTA wants the new MBTA proposal by June 5.

"These are not rider safety issues, these are worker safety issues, but they are still very important," said former Massachusetts Transportation Secretary James Aloisi. "The MBTA really needs to get out from under this receivership. What is at stake for the 'T' is the ability to move ahead in an independent and professional way and getting its house in order. That is not going to happen for a while at this rate."

Earlier this month, five Amtrak workers were injured and hospitalized after an MBTA maintenance train collided into another.