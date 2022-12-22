Mass. State Police ask drivers to 'stay off roads if possible' for Friday's storm

BOSTON - Massachusetts State Police are advising people to stay home if they can, or at least be cautious if they need to drive during Friday's rain and wind storm.

"Please be prepared for tomorrow's storm," the agency tweeted Thursday. "Stay off roads if possible, but if you have to drive leave extra time, go slow & don't drive thru standing water."

Please be prepared for tomorrow’s storm. Stay off roads if possible, but if you have to drive leave extra time, go slow & don’t drive thru standing water. Be prepared for possible outages—flashlights, batteries, charged phones, warm clothes, etc. No panic, just preparedness. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 22, 2022

They also encouraged residents to be ready for power outages by making sure they have flashlights, batteries and other essentials on hand.

Power crews from around the country and Canada are coming to New England in preparation for the storm that could leave tens of thousands of customers in the dark.

Transportation insight provider INRIX expects Friday to be the most congested day on the road before Christmas.

The forecast calls for drenching rains that could cause flooding, and wind gusts of up to 60 mph on the coast. The heavy rain arrives overnight.

"Road conditions will continuously deteriorate through the course of our Friday," WBZ-TV meteorologist Zack Green said. "So if you can get out, maybe get to a holiday destination [Thursday], that's going to help."