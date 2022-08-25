Thunderstorms could reach severe levels on Friday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the risk of thunderstorms on Friday.

It looks like a typical summertime thunderstorm day for New England Friday. A hot and humid day with highs near 90 and a cold front approaching from the west in the afternoon. While this doesn't appear to be a major severe weather day, it is likely that a few of the storms reach severe levels on Friday.

TIMING:

As is typical, the greatest threat will be in the mid to late afternoon, through the evening. Let's call it between 2-9pm.

There may actually be two distinct lines of storms/downpours. . . the first in the mid to late afternoon and the second in the evening.

LOCATION:

The highest risk on Friday resides in areas north and west of I-95. That is also where the Storm Prediction Center highlighted with a "marginal risk". The farther south and east you live, the lower the chances you get anything severe or perhaps anything at all.

IMPACTS:

The main threats on Friday will be heavy downpours, damaging winds and small hail. There may be some localized flooding if multiple cells move over the same area. There is also a small risk of an isolated tornado.

