Free preschool now available for hundreds of children in Massachusetts city

CAMBRIDGE - Hundreds of young children in Cambridge, Massachusetts now have the opportunity to go to preschool completely free of charge.

More than 750 students

Cambridge public school teacher Vilmz Ortiz dedicates her days to molding young minds at King Open Public School, providing a safe space for children in her classroom.

"It's the best job in the world," said Ortiz. "We gather around, we sing songs, read books with us. Science, math, art."

Starting this year, children will be able to do it all for free.

"It takes off a burden," said Ortiz. "They know that they're coming here, to get quality child care, to get an education that counts and they have food. As a parent myself, that's all a parent needs."

The brand new Cambridge preschool program is offered to 4-year-olds and prioritized 3-year-olds who financially qualify. Roughly 40% of the children involved in the program come from low-income housing. That's more than 750 students, who are split up into community preschool programs, Cambridge public school sites and city-run preschools, all learning for free.

Eliminating the achievement gap

"Children who have access to high-quality, early childhood programs, it influences them for their whole lives," said Ellen Semenoff, the assistant city manager for human services. The program took $20 million city tax dollars and determination from officials like Semenoff to get the green light. "We want to eliminate the achievement gap, we want to ensure that every child gets the start in life that we want for our own children."

"We're already having that conversation, they're super excited about it," said Miss Jenny, whose grandchildren will start preschool next year without the financial burden. She said it's a blessing for her whole family. "As a grandparent, I know that the parents are under a lot of strain. Child care is expensive. Being able to have something that is free is huge."

Applications for the 2025-26 school year will be accepted starting Oct. 1.