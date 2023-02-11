Freda Brasfield, finance director for Boston Mayor Wu, charged with money laundering

BOSTON - Freda Brasfield, the finance director for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, is off the job after being arraigned on criminal charges.

The 55-year-old from Hyde Park is charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

A 31-year-old Keenan Brasfield from Hyde Park also faces a money laundering charge and is accused of trying to deliver drugs to prisoners.

"The City was made aware of these allegations yesterday evening," a spokesperson for Mayor Wu's office said Friday. "Today, the City placed Ms. Brasfield on unpaid administrative leave while the court case proceeds or additional information becomes available."