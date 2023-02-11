Watch CBS News
Local News

Freda Brasfield, finance director for Boston Mayor Wu, charged with money laundering

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Finance director in Mayor Wu's office arraigned on money laundering charges
Finance director in Mayor Wu's office arraigned on money laundering charges 00:17

BOSTON - Freda Brasfield, the finance director for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, is off the job after being arraigned on criminal charges. 

The 55-year-old from Hyde Park is charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering. 

A 31-year-old Keenan Brasfield from Hyde Park also faces a money laundering charge and is accused of trying to deliver drugs to prisoners.

"The City was made aware of these allegations yesterday evening," a spokesperson for Mayor Wu's office said Friday. "Today, the City placed Ms. Brasfield on unpaid administrative leave while the court case proceeds or additional information becomes available."

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 11:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.