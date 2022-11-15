Watch CBS News
Local News

Franklin Park Zoo's last remaining tiger Anala dies

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Anala, the last remaining tiger at Franklin Park Zoo, died Monday at 17 years old.

Zoo New England said Anala was considered a "geriatric cat." She was diagnosed with irreversible kidney failure several months ago.

Anala, a Bengal mix, was confiscated as a young cub along with Luther, a white tiger who died in 2019. Both lived in the Tiger Tales habitat starting in 2006 when the exhibit opened for the first time in 30 years.

Zoo officials said the Tiger Tales habitat will remain unoccupied for the time being.

"We all adored Anala, and are going to greatly miss her," Chris Bartos, assistant curator at Franklin Park Zoo said. "While this is sad news to share, we take comfort in knowing that Anala inspired and brought so much joy to so many of our visitors through the years."

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 1:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.