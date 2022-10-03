Last remaining tiger at Franklin Park Zoo having 'serious health issues'

BOSTON - A tiger at the Franklin Park Zoo that is said to be an "incredible ambassador for her species" is having serious health issues, the zoo said Monday.

Seventeen-year-old Anala, a Bengal mix, is considered a "geriatric cat" for her age. The zoo said a biopsy revealed she is experiencing kidney failure, which is not uncommon in older tigers, and her condition is irreversible.

On some days, Anala is not interested in going to her outdoor habitat, the zoo said.

We have important health news about Anala: Our #FPZoo care team recently found that our beloved 17yo #tiger has kidney failure (not uncommon in geriatric cats). We are closely monitoring her health & comfort, and some days she may choose to stay inside. 🔗https://t.co/1uukcRzg9C pic.twitter.com/wV6v2W9UwQ — Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) October 3, 2022

"Up until recently, Anala was in very good health. We're saddened to share the news about her current health issues," Zoo New England senior veterinarian Dr. Chris Bonar said in a statement. "We are monitoring her closely, making sure that she is comfortable and doing everything we can to ensure that she continues to enjoy a good quality of life for as long as she can."

Anala was taken in by the zoo after being confiscated by federal agents as a young cub from a wildlife sanctuary that was trying to sell her. Luther, a white tiger at the zoo that was rescued alongside Anala, died from cancer in 2019. When the zoo opened its "Tiger Tales" habitat in 2006, it was the first time tigers had been exhibited there in 30 years.

The zoo said Anala is still taking part in training programs with vets - and she's getting her favorite treats like beef heart and liver.

"Anala is an incredible ambassador for her species, and while we know it may be disappointing to guests not to see her in her outdoor habitat every day, we appreciate everyone's care and understanding," assistant zoo curator Chris Bartos said.