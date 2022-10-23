Watch CBS News
Local News

Framingham train derailment expected to impact traffic for hours

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FRAMINGHAM – The intersection of Route 135 in Framingham is expected to be impassable until Sunday night following a train derailment.

Framingham police said the train derailed Sunday morning while blocking the intersection.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Cedar Street and westbound traffic is being diverted at Concord Street near Route 126.

Traffic is expected to be impacted until about 10 p.m.

Police said the Commuter Rail is also being impacted by the derailment.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 11:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.