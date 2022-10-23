Framingham train derailment expected to impact traffic for hours

FRAMINGHAM – The intersection of Route 135 in Framingham is expected to be impassable until Sunday night following a train derailment.

Framingham police said the train derailed Sunday morning while blocking the intersection.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Cedar Street and westbound traffic is being diverted at Concord Street near Route 126.

Traffic is expected to be impacted until about 10 p.m.

Police said the Commuter Rail is also being impacted by the derailment.