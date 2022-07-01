Watch CBS News
To Do List: Fourth of July festivities, Boston Harborfest, Fit in the Fenway, Boston JerkFest

By Rachel Holt

CBS Boston

BOSTON -- This Fourth of July weekend there are lots of events going on throughout the state to celebrate. They're all a part of our weekend's To Do List.

BOSTON HARBORFEST

Boston Harborfest is one of the largest Fourth of July festivals in the country, with hundreds of activities over four days. A few of the highlights include Chowderfest, a classic car showcase, fireworks, live music, and the city of Boston's Independence Day celebration.

https://www.bostonharborfest.com

When: July 1-4
Where: Schedule of events is here 
Cost: N/A

FIT IN THE FENWAY

The Green at 401 Park is launching 100 days of summer fun, which includes a workout series "Fit in the Fenway." Each week, top fitness instructors will be hosting outdoor classes. Registration in advance is required. 

https://thefenway.com/news/article/2022/the-fenway-presses-play-on-summer-fun

When:  Weekly through the Summer
Where: Green at 401 Park
Cost: Varies

BOSTON JERKFEST

The annual Boston JerkFest returns on Saturday at Harvard Athletic Complex, and new this year is the addition of the Host Sauce Fest. Try authentic Caribbean food and listen to live music. 

https://bostonjerkfest.com

When: 5:30-8:30 on Friday, 11am-7pm on Saturday
Where: McCurdy Outdoor Track
Cost: $5-$100 for adults, Free for children 10 and under 

WILMINGTON FUN ON THE FOURTH

The Wilmington fun on the Fourth celebration is going on through July 3, with fireworks on both Saturday and Sunday night and a carnival throughout the weekend.

https://funonthefourth.com

When: June 30-July 3
Where: Wilmington Town Common
Cost: Free (with exception of Firecracker 5K, carnival and meals)

July 1, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

