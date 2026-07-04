Heading to the Boston Pops 2026 July 4th Celebration? What to know for tonight's fireworks show.

The Boston Pops' Fireworks Spectacular is happening Saturday night on the Charles River Esplanade in the Back Bay.

It's free, open to the public, and the show will go on even if there's rain. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

When is the 2026 Boston Pops fireworks celebration?

Access to the Hatch Shell lawn opens at 4 p.m. Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis. The time was pushed back from the annual noon-time opening because of the extreme heat in Boston.

There will be several sing-alongs throughout the event, and a screening of "We Declare," a film by eighth grade students at the Boston Green Academy in Brighton.

The Boston Pops will begin their performance at 7 p.m.

At 9 p.m. there will be a "revolutionary-themed" drone show as the Pops perform the "1812 Overture."

The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. with a choreographed performance from the Pops. That's about 30 minutes earlier than last year and more than an hour earlier than past celebrations. The fireworks end at 9:30 p.m. if there are no delays.

Thousands of people gather on the Charles River Esplanade to watch the Boston Pops perform their Fourth of July celebration. Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Where to watch 2026 Boston Pops fireworks?

The Boston Pops fireworks show is held at the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade.

Most of park will be sectioned off for the tens of thousands of people expected to attend. The fireworks can also be viewed across the river in Cambridge or from a boat on the Charles River. However, any boats must stay 100 feet from shore and 1,000 feet from the barge used to launch the fireworks.

Dozens of Boston bars and restaurants are hosting rooftop viewings, including Bubble Bath and View Boston.

Which artists will be performing at the 2026 Boston Pops Fireworks show?

The Boston Pops, conducted by Keith Lockhart, will be joined by three Grammy-winning artists: Chance The Rapper, Lainey Wilson, and Trombone Shorty.

"Wicked" actress Megan Hilty will join the Pops as both a performer and a host with actress Jane Lynch, best known for her role in the musical comedy "Glee."

The Pops will also perform two new works, "Song of Massachusetts" and "Spirit of America," in honor of the country's 250th anniversary.

How to get to the Boston Pops fireworks celebration?

The city recommends using public transportation to get there. The two closest MBTA stops are Charles-MGH on the Red Line and Arlington Street on the Green Line.

However, the only way to get to the celebration on the Charles River Esplanade is by walking. You can walk down Beacon Street, turn onto Berkeley Street and cross Storrow Drive, which will be closed to accommodate the large crowds.

If you want to drive, there are several parking garages within walking distance of the Esplanade.

What items are banned from the event?

There will be heavy security around the event led by the Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police. Each attendee is required to go through security, including a bag search.

Items like alcohol, backpacks, coolers on wheels, cans, sharp objects, and weapons are not allowed.

If you can't make it into Boston for the 4th of July fireworks, several cities and towns will have their own displays across Massachusetts.