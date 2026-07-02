Esplanade access for Boston's July 4th fireworks will be delayed due to extreme heat

It's a July 4th tradition in Boston: Crowds sprinting onto the Esplanade at noon to snag a prime spot for the Hatch Shell concert and fireworks display.

But amid the extreme heat wave in Massachusetts, organizers will not let the public access the Esplanade on Saturday until 4 p.m.

There is no change to the Boston Pops concert schedule, which still starts at 7 p.m., or the fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Boston July 4th weather forecast

Boston is under an extreme heat warning through Saturday evening, with temperatures potentially exceeding 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

The heat is supposed to ease just a bit on Saturday, according to the latest weather forecast. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s around noon and then drop to around 85-90 degrees by 4 p.m. There is also a risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Public Safety and Security Secretary Gina Kwon noted that there's no shade on the "Oval" in front of the stage where crowds gather.

"We're trying to minimize the time that people will be camped out, baking in the sun, because once you come in you usually can't go back out," she said at a press conference Thursday.

Public urged to stay hydrated during extreme heat

Massachusetts Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein said people should be taking the heat wave just as seriously as a snowstorm.

"Extreme heat is not just uncomfortable, it's a serious public health risk and it can become dangerous quickly," he said.

Goldstein urged people to find shade if possible and not to wait until they're thirsty to drink water.

"I cannot stress this enough: Drink water. Not beer, not soda, not margaritas," he said. "They don't count for hydration and in fact they may contribute to dehydration."

Boston EMS chief James Hooley said there will be a "large presence" of EMTs and paramedics on the Esplanade Saturday.

"Start getting hydrated now," he said. "If you're not feeling good that day ... watch it at home."

There will be water bottle filling stations and cooling areas on site. The public can bring pop-up tents and canopies with no sides (maximum size 10' x 10') and coolers, as long as they don't have wheels. All liquids must be in clear plastic containers, and no alcohol is allowed.