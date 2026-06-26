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Where to watch fireworks near me in Massachusetts? Here's the 4th of July 2026 celebrations schedule in the Boston area.

By
Riley Rourke
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She has worked at WBZ-TV since graduating from Emerson College in 2023.
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Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

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Several cities and towns across Massachusetts are celebrating America 250 with fireworks displays.

The largest celebration in the state will be the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Charles River Esplanade the night of July 4th. Chance The Rapper, Lainey Wilson, and Trombone Shorty will join the Pops for this year's concert.

Many of the fireworks displays in Massachusetts are not being held on Saturday, July 4, but on other nights.

You can see the complete list below. 

If you know of a confirmed fireworks display that is not listed, please email newstips@wbztv.com.    

Town

Date

Location

Time

Acton

July 4

Nara Park

9:30 p.m.

Amesbury

July 4 (Rain date July 5)  

Woodsom Farm

10 p.m.

Andover

July 3

Andover High School

Dusk

Arlington

July 4

Robbins Farm Park

 6 p.m.

Attleboro

July 3

Attleboro High School

TBD

Auburn

June 30 (Rain date July 1)

Pappas Recreation Complex

9:30 p.m.

Barnstable and Hyannis (Drone show)

July 4

Hyannis Harbor

9:30 p.m.

Bellingham

July 4

Bellingham High School

9:30 p.m.

Beverly

July 4

West Beach

9 p.m.

Billerica

July 2 (Rain date July 11)

Vietnam Veterans Park

9 p.m.

Boston

July 4

Charles River Esplanade

9:15 p.m.

Braintree

June 27 (Rain date June 28)

Braintree High School

9:30 p.m.

Bridgewater

July 4

Legion Field

9:30 p.m.

Burlington

June 28 (Rain date June 29)

Burlington High School

9 p.m.

Canton

June 28

Irish Cultural Center

9:15 p.m.

Chatham

July 2

Veterans Field

9 p.m.

Clinton

July 11 (Rain date July 12)

Veterans Athletic Fields

9:15 p.m.

East Bridgewater

July 4

Baseball field behind Town Hall

9 p.m.

East Brookfield

July 11 (Rain date July 12)

Old Landfill

9:15 p.m.

Edgartown

July 4

Edgartown Harbor

9 p.m.

Everett

June 27 (Rain date June 28)

Glendale Park

9 p.m.

Falmouth

July 4

Falmouth Heights Beach

9 p.m.

Fitchburg

July 3 (Rain date July 5)

Rollstone Hill

9:30 p.m.

Franklin

July 2

Franklin High School

10 p.m.

Freetown

July 3 (Rain date July 11)

Assonet Burial Grounds

9 p.m.

Gloucester

July 3 (July 5 at 9:15 p.m.)

Fort Park

9:30 p.m.

Groton

July 6 (Rain date July 7)

Athletic field across from Lawrence Academy

9 p.m.

Halifax

June 27 (June 28)

Halifax athletic fields

9:15 p.m.

Hanover

June 27 (Rain date June 28)

Baseball field behind Center School

9:15 p.m.

Harwich

July 4 (Rain date July 5)

Wesquasset Inn

9:15 p.m.

Haverhill

July 3 (Rain date July 5)

Riverside Park

9:15 p.m.

Lawrence

July 3 (Rain date July 5)

Veterans Memorial Stadium

9:30 p.m.

Lexington

July 2

Lexington High School baseball field

9:30 p.m.

Lowell

July 2

LeLacheur Park

9 p.m.

Manchester-by-the-Sea

July 3

Singing Beach

Dusk

Marblehead

July 4

Marblehead Harbor

9 p.m.

Marion

July 3 (Rain date July 5)

Silver Shell Beach

9:15 p.m.

Mashpee

June 27 (Rain date June 28)

Mashpee Middle School

Dusk

Melrose

July 11 (Rain date July 12)

320 Porter Street

9 p.m.

Middleboro

July 4

26 Jackson Street

10 p.m.

Middleton

June 27 (Rain date June 28)

Town Transfer Station

9:20 p.m.

Milford

July 5 (Rain date July 10)

Clark Island

9 p.m.

Millis

June 27 (Rain date June 28)

Baseball field behind Millis High School

9:15 p.m.

Nahant

July 4

Bailey's Hill

9 p.m.

Nantucket

July 4 (Rain date July 5)

Jetties Beach

9 p.m.

Needham

July 3

Needham High School

9:30 p.m.

New Bedford

July 3 (Rain date July 6)

State Pier in New Bedford Harbor

9 p.m.

Newton

July 4 (Rain date July 5)

Albemarle Field

9:15 p.m.

North Andover

July 2

Hayes Stadium

9:30 p.m.

Northbridge

July 18

Northbridge Middle School

9 p.m.

Norton

June 27

Henri A. Yelle Elementary School

9 p.m.

Orleans

July 2 (Rain date July 5)

Rock Harbor

Dusk

Pepperell

June 27

Varnum Brook Elementary

Dusk

Plymouth

July 4 (Rain date July 13)

DC Pilgrim Memorial Park

9:15 p.m.

Provincetown

July 4

Macmillan Pier

9 p.m.

Quincy

July 3

Bay Pointe Waterfront Restaurant

9:15 p.m.

Randolph

July 3

Randolph High School

9:30 p.m.

Salem

July 4 (Rain date July 18)

Derby Wharf

9 p.m.

Salisbury

July 4

Salisbury Beach

10:15 p.m.

Sandwich

June 27

Henry T. Wing School baseball field

9 p.m.

Sharon

July 3 (Rain date July 5)

Lake Massapoag

9:30 p.m.

Somerville

June 30 (Rain date July 1)

Trum Field

9 p.m.

Stoughton

July 1

211 Cushing Street

9 p.m.

Sutton

June 27 (Rain date July 11)

68 Boston Road

9:15 p.m.

Swampscott

July 3

Nahant Bay

Dusk

Tewksbury

July 3 (Rain date July 5)

Baseball field behind Livingston Street

9:30 p.m.

Uxbridge

July 11 (Rain date July 12)

McCloskey Field

9 p.m.

Wakefield

July 4 (Rain date July 6)

Lake Quannapowitt

9:30 p.m.

Walpole

July 3 (Rain date July 5)

Joe Organ Memorial Field

9:30 p.m.

Waltham

June 28 (Rain date June 29)

Charles River

9 p.m.

Webster

July 2

Memorial Beach

9 p.m.

West Boylston

July 11

Veterans Athletic Fields

6:30 p.m.

Westboro

June 26

Rogers Field

9:15 p.m.

Weymouth

Jule 5

Wessagussett Beach

9 p.m.

Wilmington

June 28 (Rain date June 29)

Wilmington Town Common

9:30 p.m.

Winthrop

July 3

Coughlin Park

9:20 p.m.

Worcester

July 2 (Rain date July 5)

Bell Hill Park

9 p.m.

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