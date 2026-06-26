Where to watch fireworks near me in Massachusetts? Here's the 4th of July 2026 celebrations schedule in the Boston area.

Several cities and towns across Massachusetts are celebrating America 250 with fireworks displays.

The largest celebration in the state will be the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Charles River Esplanade the night of July 4th. Chance The Rapper, Lainey Wilson, and Trombone Shorty will join the Pops for this year's concert.

Many of the fireworks displays in Massachusetts are not being held on Saturday, July 4, but on other nights.

You can see the complete list below.

If you know of a confirmed fireworks display that is not listed, please email newstips@wbztv.com.