Where to watch fireworks near me in Massachusetts? Here's the 4th of July 2026 celebrations schedule in the Boston area.
Several cities and towns across Massachusetts are celebrating America 250 with fireworks displays.
The largest celebration in the state will be the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Charles River Esplanade the night of July 4th. Chance The Rapper, Lainey Wilson, and Trombone Shorty will join the Pops for this year's concert.
Many of the fireworks displays in Massachusetts are not being held on Saturday, July 4, but on other nights.
You can see the complete list below.
If you know of a confirmed fireworks display that is not listed, please email newstips@wbztv.com.
Town
Date
Location
Time
Acton
July 4
Nara Park
9:30 p.m.
Amesbury
July 4 (Rain date July 5)
Woodsom Farm
10 p.m.
Andover
July 3
Andover High School
Dusk
Arlington
July 4
Robbins Farm Park
6 p.m.
Attleboro
July 3
Attleboro High School
TBD
Auburn
June 30 (Rain date July 1)
Pappas Recreation Complex
9:30 p.m.
Barnstable and Hyannis (Drone show)
July 4
Hyannis Harbor
9:30 p.m.
Bellingham
July 4
Bellingham High School
9:30 p.m.
Beverly
July 4
West Beach
9 p.m.
Billerica
July 2 (Rain date July 11)
Vietnam Veterans Park
9 p.m.
Boston
July 4
Charles River Esplanade
9:15 p.m.
Braintree
June 27 (Rain date June 28)
Braintree High School
9:30 p.m.
Bridgewater
July 4
Legion Field
9:30 p.m.
Burlington
June 28 (Rain date June 29)
Burlington High School
9 p.m.
Canton
June 28
Irish Cultural Center
9:15 p.m.
Chatham
July 2
Veterans Field
9 p.m.
Clinton
July 11 (Rain date July 12)
Veterans Athletic Fields
9:15 p.m.
East Bridgewater
July 4
Baseball field behind Town Hall
9 p.m.
East Brookfield
July 11 (Rain date July 12)
Old Landfill
9:15 p.m.
Edgartown
July 4
Edgartown Harbor
9 p.m.
Everett
June 27 (Rain date June 28)
Glendale Park
9 p.m.
Falmouth
July 4
Falmouth Heights Beach
9 p.m.
Fitchburg
July 3 (Rain date July 5)
Rollstone Hill
9:30 p.m.
Franklin
July 2
Franklin High School
10 p.m.
Freetown
July 3 (Rain date July 11)
Assonet Burial Grounds
9 p.m.
Gloucester
July 3 (July 5 at 9:15 p.m.)
Fort Park
9:30 p.m.
Groton
July 6 (Rain date July 7)
Athletic field across from Lawrence Academy
9 p.m.
Halifax
June 27 (June 28)
Halifax athletic fields
9:15 p.m.
Hanover
June 27 (Rain date June 28)
Baseball field behind Center School
9:15 p.m.
Harwich
July 4 (Rain date July 5)
Wesquasset Inn
9:15 p.m.
Haverhill
July 3 (Rain date July 5)
Riverside Park
9:15 p.m.
Lawrence
July 3 (Rain date July 5)
Veterans Memorial Stadium
9:30 p.m.
Lexington
July 2
Lexington High School baseball field
9:30 p.m.
Lowell
July 2
LeLacheur Park
9 p.m.
Manchester-by-the-Sea
July 3
Singing Beach
Dusk
Marblehead
July 4
Marblehead Harbor
9 p.m.
Marion
July 3 (Rain date July 5)
Silver Shell Beach
9:15 p.m.
Mashpee
June 27 (Rain date June 28)
Mashpee Middle School
Dusk
Melrose
July 11 (Rain date July 12)
320 Porter Street
9 p.m.
Middleboro
July 4
26 Jackson Street
10 p.m.
Middleton
June 27 (Rain date June 28)
Town Transfer Station
9:20 p.m.
Milford
July 5 (Rain date July 10)
Clark Island
9 p.m.
Millis
June 27 (Rain date June 28)
Baseball field behind Millis High School
9:15 p.m.
Nahant
July 4
Bailey's Hill
9 p.m.
Nantucket
July 4 (Rain date July 5)
Jetties Beach
9 p.m.
Needham
July 3
Needham High School
9:30 p.m.
New Bedford
July 3 (Rain date July 6)
State Pier in New Bedford Harbor
9 p.m.
Newton
July 4 (Rain date July 5)
Albemarle Field
9:15 p.m.
North Andover
July 2
Hayes Stadium
9:30 p.m.
Northbridge
July 18
Northbridge Middle School
9 p.m.
Norton
June 27
Henri A. Yelle Elementary School
9 p.m.
Orleans
July 2 (Rain date July 5)
Rock Harbor
Dusk
Pepperell
June 27
Varnum Brook Elementary
Dusk
Plymouth
July 4 (Rain date July 13)
DC Pilgrim Memorial Park
9:15 p.m.
Provincetown
July 4
Macmillan Pier
9 p.m.
Quincy
July 3
Bay Pointe Waterfront Restaurant
9:15 p.m.
Randolph
July 3
Randolph High School
9:30 p.m.
Salem
July 4 (Rain date July 18)
Derby Wharf
9 p.m.
Salisbury
July 4
Salisbury Beach
10:15 p.m.
Sandwich
June 27
Henry T. Wing School baseball field
9 p.m.
Sharon
July 3 (Rain date July 5)
Lake Massapoag
9:30 p.m.
Somerville
June 30 (Rain date July 1)
Trum Field
9 p.m.
Stoughton
July 1
211 Cushing Street
9 p.m.
Sutton
June 27 (Rain date July 11)
68 Boston Road
9:15 p.m.
Swampscott
July 3
Nahant Bay
Dusk
Tewksbury
July 3 (Rain date July 5)
Baseball field behind Livingston Street
9:30 p.m.
Uxbridge
July 11 (Rain date July 12)
McCloskey Field
9 p.m.
Wakefield
July 4 (Rain date July 6)
Lake Quannapowitt
9:30 p.m.
Walpole
July 3 (Rain date July 5)
Joe Organ Memorial Field
9:30 p.m.
Waltham
June 28 (Rain date June 29)
Charles River
9 p.m.
Webster
July 2
Memorial Beach
9 p.m.
West Boylston
July 11
Veterans Athletic Fields
6:30 p.m.
Westboro
June 26
Rogers Field
9:15 p.m.
Weymouth
Jule 5
Wessagussett Beach
9 p.m.
Wilmington
June 28 (Rain date June 29)
Wilmington Town Common
9:30 p.m.
Winthrop
July 3
Coughlin Park
9:20 p.m.
Worcester
July 2 (Rain date July 5)
Bell Hill Park
9 p.m.