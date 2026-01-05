4 storm systems will impact Massachusetts this week with snow, ice and rain

The new year is starting off with a very busy week of weather. This week alone we will have four different storm systems impacting southern New England with a variety of different precipitation types.

There are not any nor'easters or big winter storms in the pipeline (yet) but certainly enough to keep us on our toes right through the weekend.

Storm #1

Precip. type: Mostly snow

Timing: Monday afternoon through about midnight



A period of light snow, likely just enough to re-whiten the roadways and make any untreated surfaces slippery again.

There may be just a touch of rain or freezing rain mixed in along the South Coast area.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

In most areas, a coating to an inch will do it.

There may be some isolated towns with up to 2" in parts of northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Storm #2

Precip. type: Freezing rain and rain

Timing: Tuesday night (mainly after 7pm) through Wednesday morning



Some light, scattered freezing rain is likely to fall starting around 8pm and continuing through Wednesday morning.

The precipitation amounts will be quite light however, it only takes a small amount of freezing rain to create treacherous driving and walking conditions.

We would advise extreme caution if you have to go out late Tuesday night or early on Wednesday.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Inside 495 and near the Coastline, the icing will be fairly light (less than .1") and will gradually transition to plain rain during Wednesday morning as temperatures creep upward.

Areas north and west of 495 will hold on to the sub-freezing temperatures longer and therefore, we expect to see more ice accretion, between .1" and .2" on most surfaces.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Storm #3

Precip. type: All rain

Timing: Friday midday through midnight



Temperatures will be much milder at the start of this event and because of that, we expect all rain in southern New England on Friday.

Expect the steadiest to occur in the afternoon and evening before it pushes to the south and tapers Friday night.

We're looking at about .25-.50" of water from this storm.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Storm #4

Precip. type: All rain again

Timing: Saturday midday through early Sunday

The stalled out frontal boundary from Friday's storm pushes back northward and we get another round of rain.

Steadiest Saturday PM and overnight.

Likely another .25-.50" of water.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Patriots playoff game

Storm #4 will be followed by a very blustery day on Sunday. We believe the winds will calm some by the time they kickoff at Gillette Sunday night.

If you are lucky enough to be headed to the game, dress for temperatures in the lower 30s with wind chills in the teens and low 20s.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

No rain or snow expected during the game...go Pats!