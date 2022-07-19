Four charged in connection with Weymouth student's murder

QUINCY - Four juveniles are facing charges in connection with the murder of a Weymouth high school senior.

The juveniles are not charged with shooting Nathan Paul in February. Two 18-year-olds have been charged with the murder.

The juveniles are charged with using counterfeit money and stealing from the victim. Prosecutors say Paul met up with the juveniles on Taffrail Road in Quincy to sell them drugs and that they shot him when they tried to pay with counterfeit cash.

The Weymouth High School senior was a wrestler and athlete and had plans to attend college in Massachusetts this fall. He had recently applied to Bridgewater State and UMass Amherst.