Former Stoughton selectman identified as MassDOT worker killed in Route 24 crash

STOUGHTON - A former Stoughton board of selectman has been identified as the MassDOT worker killed on a Massachusetts highway Saturday night.

"A personality larger than life"

Dave Souza, 57, was clearing debris by the median from a previous accident on the northbound side of Route 24 in West Bridgewater when he was struck and killed by a car. An area supervisor, he had worked for MassDOT for 14 years.

"David had a personality larger than life," friend Anthony DeBerardinis told WBZ-TV.

Souza was also elected to the Stoughton Board of Selectmen in 2014, where he served for four years and was known as a prominent figure in the town.

"David had that personality," said DeBerardinis. "He did something for the kids or the sports or the police department or anybody, even myself. He didn't take no for an answer."

"All it takes is a split second"

Stoughton's fire chief said the crash that killed Souza was the fourth accident on Route 24 they responded to on Saturday. The driver involved in the crash did stay on scene but it's not known if they will face any charges.

"They respond to these calls, it was probably his day off, he probably got the call that there was debris out on the road. Dave being Dave said, 'Hey, I'll deal with it,' the other guys were out doing something," said DeBerardinis. "You can be out there with lights, you can be out there and be seen but all it takes is a split second. A car traveling 55 miles an hour, you cannot get out of the way quick enough."