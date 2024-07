DOT worker hit on Route 24 North in West Bridgewater

DOT worker hit on Route 24 North in West Bridgewater

DOT worker hit on Route 24 North in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER - Route 24 North was closed Saturday night after a Massachusetts Department of Transportation was hit by car.

The worker was cleaning up from a previous accident near the median strip when he was hit by a vehicle.

Emergency vehicles, investigators and Massachusetts State Police at the scene Saturday night, and the condition of the worker is unknown