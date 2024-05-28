Former Boston teacher charged with possession of child pornography

BOSTON - A former Boston teacher has been arrested and charged with possession and receipt of child pornography.

Carter Peaseley, 40, of Quincy, was arrested on Thursday. Court documents allege that Peaseley was involved in an online relationship with a 15-year-old, during which time he talked with the teen about wanting to teach the minor how to kiss. Peaseley also allegedly made plans to see the minor and told the teen to delete his texts. Peaseley allegedly asked the teen to send him sexually explicit photos.

Court documents also said that during a search of Peaseley's home, 243 images of child sexual abuse material were found on a computer and cellphone. The computer and cellphone were seized by police.

According to court documents, during a search of Peaseley's residence, approximately 243 images of CSAM were found on a computer and cellphone which were seized.

Peaseley was a subsitute teacher at the John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science and taught at the Match Charter School in Boston.

The Boston School District has declined comment.

Peaseley has been released with an electronic monitoring device and is ordered not to have unsupervised contact with children.