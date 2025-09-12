Forbes 400 list reveals the 9 richest billionaires in Massachusetts

Is America in a New Gilded Age? Wealth, Power, and Democracy | CBS Reports

The Forbes 400 list came out this week, and it includes nine Massachusetts billionaires who are worth nearly $100 billion, collectively.

Topping the list for Massachusetts is Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson, who is listed as the 27th richest person in America for 2025. Johnson's wealth climbed from $29 billion in 2024 to $35.7 billion this year.

Forbes said Johnson has embraced cryptocurrencies as the leader of Fidelity, which allows customers to add Bitcoin to their retirement accounts. Johnson has two siblings who also work for Fidelity and are among the 100 richest in the country.

Her brother, Edward Johnson IV, is the second-richest in Massachusetts with a net worth of $14.2 billion. Her sister Elizabeth Johnson, worth $12.3 billion, is the fourth-richest.

The third-richest person in Massachusetts is New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with a net worth of $13.8 billion. Kraft bought the Patriots for $172 million in 1994, and Forbes estimates that the six-time Super Bowl champion franchise is now worth about $9 billion.

Behind Kraft at No. 5 is another player in the Boston sports world: Rob Hale, who has a net worth of $6 billion. The CEO of Granite Telecommunications is known for his philanthropy and is also part of the new Boston Celtics ownership group.

Boston Red Sox and Boston Globe owner John Henry is not listed by Forbes as a Massachusetts billionaire. The magazine considers Henry, with an estimated worth of $5.7 billion, a Florida man.

New Balance CEO Jim Davis is the only Massachusetts billionaire on the list who saw their wealth dip slightly, from $6.5 billion in 2024 to $5.2 billion this year. Two people who returned to the Forbes 400 after a few years away are health care IT company founder Phillip Ragon ($4.2 billion) and software founder Alan Trefler ($4.2 billion).

Rounding out the list is former cable TV executive Amos Hostetter Jr. who has a net worth of $3.5 billion.