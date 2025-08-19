Bill Chisholm's ownership group takes over Boston Celtics; Wyc Grousbeck staying on as Alternate Governor

The Boston Celtics now officially belong to Bill Chisholm. The investor group led by the Chisholm has completed its acquisition of the majority control of the franchise, the Celtics announced Tuesday.

The NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale of the Boston Celtics last week, valuing the franchise at $6.1 billion. The full purchase will happen in two parts, with Chisholm's ownership group taking over at least 51 percent of the team right now before gaining full control by 2028. At that point, the final purchase price is expected to be around $7.3 billion.

"This truly is a dream come true for me and my family," Chisholm said in a release. "I feel so fortunate to be here as part of this new investor group, who are accomplished, driven people who care deeply about the Celtics and the Boston community. On behalf of our group, I am thrilled to partner with Wyc, Brad Stevens and Rich Gotham to move this outstanding organization forward. We are committed to building on the legacy of the Celtics and raising banners, and I can't wait for the team to get back out there this fall."

Chisholm is the managing partner of STG Partners, a private equity firm, and has a net worth of $3.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Boston Celtics new ownership group

Chisholm, who is a Massachusetts native and graduate of Dartmouth College and Penn's Wharton School of business, will serve as Governor of the Boston Celtics.

Wyc Grousbeck, who led the ownership group that bought the team in 2002 and oversaw two championship runs by the franchise, will serve as an Alternate Governor along with Aditya Mittal. Grousbeck will be a Co-Owner and CEO, and will help run day-to-day operations with Chisholm and the existing basketball and business management teams.

"The Celtics have been my life's work for the past 23 years," Grousbeck said in Tuesday's release. "This incredible ride is now continuing. I am fired up to be shoulder to shoulder with Bill as we pull every lever to go after another banner. There is nothing better than winning."

"I specifically want to thank Wyc, Steve Pagliuca and their group for their stewardship of the Celtics for the past 23 years; as a fan, I am so grateful for what they have done for the Celtics and the community," said Chisholm.

Grousbeck is also part of Chisholm's investor group, which includes Mittal, Bruce Beal, Andrew Bialecki, Dom Ferrante, Rob Hale, Mario Ho, and Ian Loring. Global investment firm Sixth Street is also a major participant in the investment group.

Hale, who is the founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications, has been part of Celtics ownership since 2012 when he first joined the franchise's investor group.

The Celtics lead the NBA with 18 championships since the organization was founded in 1946. The franchise enjoyed great success under Grousbeck's ownership, winning two of those titles while making it to the playoffs in 20 of his 23 seasons in the owner's seat.

It will be up to Chisholm and his ownership group to keep those winning ways going in Boston. The 2025-26 season will be a bit of a transition year for the team though, with Jayson Tatum likely set to miss the entire campaign as he recovers from a torn Achilles and Brad Stevens opting to shed salary and get the Celtics under the NBA's second apron this offseason.

Steve Pagliuca retaining investment interest in Celtics

Pagliuca, who was a Co-Owner under Grousbeck's ownership, also announced he'll retain an investment interest in the franchise for the next three years.

"As this chapter closes, I'll now take on a different role -- as a superfan who will spend more time with my family, and in the sun at my home in Florida, while cheering for the team from afar," Pagliuca said in a separate statement on the sale. "As part of the transition period, my family will retain an investment interest in the team for the next three years."