Food Truck Friday: Cod Squad Food Truck

BOSTON -- The Cod Squad makes serving fresh seafood a family affair. On this Food Truck Friday, Captain Marden's Seafoods shares how they've served generations of customers, making themselves a fixture in the community.

"It's great, I mean every day is different. I meet people that were here when my grandfather was starting the business in West Newton," said Roy Marden of Captain Marden's Seafoods. "My mom tells me she used to bring me to sit on my dad's lap during the day and I used to cry when we left, I just always loved being here."

Captain Marden's Seafoods has been giving people their fish fix for more years than people can remember. And in 2012, they rolled out the Cod Squad.

"It's a blast, I've spent about 40 years of my life around food trucks but this is one of the most elite food trucks with the freshest seafood around," said Geoff Janowski of Captain Marden's Seafood.

Those who serve fish in New England feel they have a tremendous responsibility.

"People do get lobster rolls, it's rare, like once or twice a year in the summer when you are a local but when you are from out of town, you might have your first one and you're like 'wow! This is incredible, I've never had anything like it,'" said Janowski.

That's why the Cod Squad is serious business. When they roll up to an event, they pride themselves on making sure despite all the trucks that are on hand, the family name Marden stands out.

"There are loads of trucks but there aren't many fresh seafood trucks so when we pull up, the line is incredibly long," said Janowski.

"We've got a dedication to freshness, I love seeing our customers happy because of how our food makes them feel and how it tastes when they eat it so why would I do anything else," said Marden.