Weston, Massachusetts native killed by lightning strike on Florida beach on his honeymoon

A man who grew up in Weston, Massachusetts was killed by a lightning strike on a Florida beach while he was on his honeymoon.

Jake Rosencranz, 29, was standing in ankle-deep water on a beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida when he was struck last Friday.

Lifeguards and EMS performed CPR before he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Rosencranz died the next day.

"So sorry for the tragic loss of a young man here on a delayed honeymoon with his wife. At 29 years old, he should have had many more anniversaries with her for years to come. Sending sincere condolences to this young woman on behalf of all of us in Volusia County who were hoping against hope that the diligent efforts of our lifeguards, EMS team, and ER staff would bring him back to her," Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a statement.

According to his obituary, Rosencranz was raised in Weston and went to Holderness School in New Hampshire, where he met his wife during his sophomore year. They got married in June 2023 and had been living in Denver, Colorado.

He was described as loving sports, skiing at Loon Mountain, and spending time with friends. He "lived a life of adventure in the Rocky Mountains," and Frisco, Colorado was the couple's happy place, the obituary stated.

Rosencranz is survived by his wife, parents, two brothers, and his dog Bonnie.

"It's rare in this instance"

Volusia County Beach Safety Director Tammy Malphurs said this was the first lightning death on the beach in years. She said lifeguards had not started clearing people off the beach because the storm was so far off at that moment.

"We see that a lot of times they move in really fast. A lot of times, they're miles away, and you'll see a random bolt of lightning, which it happens. It's rare in this instance," Malphurs told Orlando CBS station WKMG. "As the storms get close, we start closing the water, closing the beach to pedestrians, we get people out of the water, we really urge people to seek shelter in a building or vehicle."

Florida is the number one state for all lightning strikes. The most dangerous times of year for lightning in Florida are June, July, and August.

"I've seen about six or seven people die on the beach from lightning strikes," Malphurs said.

Lightning safety

If you are caught on the beach or a boat during a storm, seek shelter immediately. The CDC recommends avoiding any open structures, including beach picnic shelters such as gazebos. They say that if you are in a situation where you cannot reach shelter or are stuck on open water, crouching and getting low to the ground can help reduce your risk. Avoid metal and consider going inside the boat's cabin.

For more information about lightning safety visit the CDC's website.