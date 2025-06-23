Lightning strikes Florida beachgoer, injures two golfers as storms hit New Smyrna Beach

Three people were struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach on June 20 during a round of severe weather that swept through Central Florida, officials confirmed.

A 29-year-old man was critically injured after being directly struck by lightning near the 27th Avenue beach approach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Director Tammy Malphurs. First responders performed CPR before transporting him to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of Friday evening, CBS affiliate WKMG reported.

Two golfers also hit by lightning in New Smyrna Beach

Shortly after the beach incident, around 12:18 p.m., two golfers were indirectly struck by lightning at the Venetian Bay Golf Course, the city of New Smyrna Beach said in a statement.

"This serves as an important reminder of, 'When thunder roars, go indoors.' If you can hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck by lightning, even if the sky looks clear. Don't wait for rain. Seek shelter in a fully enclosed building or a hard-topped vehicle immediately," said Ava Hanner, Public Information Officer for the City of New Smyrna Beach.

Emergency crews from the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department evaluated the golfers on scene. Neither required transport to the hospital, the city confirmed.

Storms prompt weather warnings

Storms began developing around midday Friday across Central Florida and moved into the New Smyrna Beach area shortly afterward, triggering weather alerts. Photos from the beach scene showed first responders and bystanders surrounding the injured 29-year-old man shortly after the strike.

No additional details about the lightning incidents have been released.