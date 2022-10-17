Watch CBS News
Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton closed Monday due student illnesses

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

GROTON -- Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton will be closed Monday because many of the students are still dealing with a gastrointestinal illness. No other schools in the district will be impacted. 

On Friday, 175 students were absent, and 40 more became symptomatic over the weekend. A number of staff members are also sick.  

A letter from Superintendent Laura Chesson said the decision to close was made after speaking with medical professionals and reviewing data. They suspect the children are sick with the norovirus but that is unconfirmed. 

Students should stay home until they do not have symptoms for 72 hours, Chesson said. 

Closing the school on Monday will also allow for additional cleaning in bathrooms, the cafeteria, and high-touch areas.

The school has been checked for a CO2 leak and the cafeteria food has been checked and no issues were found. Since at least six students from other schools and about 20 caretakers have developed symptoms, so the superintendent doesn't believe the illness is connected to the Florence Roche environment. 

Since the day of school will need to be made up, the superintendent said it's highly unlikely that school will be canceled on Tuesday. 

