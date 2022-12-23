At least 200 flights already canceled at Logan Airport as storm brings heavy rain, wind

At least 200 flights canceled at Logan Airport as storm brings heavy rain, wind

At least 200 flights canceled at Logan Airport as storm brings heavy rain, wind

BOSTON -- Thousands of flights across the country were impacted by the bad weather on Friday. By 5:30 a.m., there were already 220 cancelations at Logan Airport and a handful of delays.

It has already been a busy and hectic week at Logan, with long lines of people trying to get to their holiday destinations before the storm.

Flying out on Friday will be tricky as crews deal with heavy rain and strong wind gusts before a massive drop in temperature tomorrow.

A big part of the problem is also winter weather impacting major hubs in other parts of the country. There were more than 2,800 cancellations in the US already on Friday, according to Flight Aware. Places like Chicago and Denver saw the most disruptions.

Travelers should check their flight status on Logan's website.