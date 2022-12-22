Logan Airport packed as incoming storm expected to impact holiday travel

BOSTON – Thursday was already supposed to be the busiest travel day at airports before Christmas, but it may be even busier than expected with people changing their flights to get out before a storm brings heavy rain and winds to the area.

There were long lines of cars just trying to get to Logan Airport Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Inside, the waiting continued.

More than 7 million Americans are expected to fly during the holiday travel period this year. According to AAA, it is expected to be the third-busiest year since 2000.

The TSA said Thursday and December 30 are expected to be the busiest days.

Massport said it is expecting system-wide disruptions during a storm arriving late Thursday night and lasting throughout the day on Friday.

Snow and bad weather at major hubs in other cities are expected to create travel headaches nationwide in addition to Boston's rain and wind.

Some airlines are offering to wave fees and fare differences for people who want to change their flight to avoid the storm.

For everyone traveling, the biggest piece of advice officials are stressing to arrive at the airport early. But even that isn't enough in some cases.

A mother and daughter told WBZ-TV they got to Logan three hours before their international flight, but they didn't get through the line in time.

"We were waiting in the line and they even moved us up. But by the time we got there it was too late to check our bags in and they didn't have any flights to take us," the woman said.

Now, the pair is flying out Friday instead, going from Boston to LaGuardia, then taking a cab to JFK. Then they're finally off to their destination as they travel to Colombia - but they're hoping the storm doesn't alter those plans.

"Terrible. Very disappointed," The woman said. "I'm sad because I wanted to see my family and I'm worried if there's a snow storm I'm not going to get to go tomorrow to see them."