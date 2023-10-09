Fitchburg State University issues safety warning after female student assaulted in campus library

FITCHBURG -- Fitchburg State University has issued a safety alert to its community after a man allegedly assaulted a female student in the campus library.

A student reported this weekend to campus police that she was assaulted on Wednesday morning between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. She told police that a man approached in the library, and the two had a conversation before he started making physical contact with her and sexually assaulting her. The student described him as approximately 19 years old, 5'5" with a thin build, and speaking with an accent.

Fitchburg State has since noted that other female students have reported being approached by a man with a similar description.

"The safety of the campus community is paramount, and the university is working with public safety partners to locate the individual described in the reported assault on campus, and our community members will see a heightened police presence around these public locations while this investigation continues," a Fitchburg State University spokesperson told WBZ-Tv.

There will be a heightened police presence on campus as police continue searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fitchburg State Police.