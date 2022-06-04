Watch CBS News
Local News

Fitchburg police officer receives award for saving choking student

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Fitchburg police officer given award for saving choking student
Fitchburg police officer given award for saving choking student 00:28

FITCHBURG -- A Fitchburg police officer was honored Friday for saving a student's life.

Officer Steven Hachey is the resource officer at Longsjo Middle School. Back in March, an 11-year-old girl walked up to him during lunch. 

He immediately asked if she was choking. When she nodded yes and pointed to her throat, Hachey performed the Heimlich maneuver, helping her breathe again. 

Hackey received the TEAM Award from Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early. The award recognizes staff who go above and beyond the call of duty. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 4, 2022 / 9:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.