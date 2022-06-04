Fitchburg police officer receives award for saving choking student

FITCHBURG -- A Fitchburg police officer was honored Friday for saving a student's life.

Officer Steven Hachey is the resource officer at Longsjo Middle School. Back in March, an 11-year-old girl walked up to him during lunch.

He immediately asked if she was choking. When she nodded yes and pointed to her throat, Hachey performed the Heimlich maneuver, helping her breathe again.

Hackey received the TEAM Award from Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early. The award recognizes staff who go above and beyond the call of duty.