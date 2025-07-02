Watch CBS News
Local News

Possible fireworks explosion under investigation on Cape Cod

By
Tammy Mutasa
Tammy Mutasa
Tammy Mutasa joined WBZ-TV as a multi-skilled journalist in January 2023.
Read Full Bio
Tammy Mutasa

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

A possible fireworks explosion is under investigation at a country club on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

The incident happened early Wednesday evening at the New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee, where a fireworks show was supposed to happen Wednesday night.

Video from a viewer sent to WBZ-TV showed a huge cloud of smoke going straight up into the sky. Witnesses said they heard loud bangs and then their homes near the golf course started shaking.

The state fire marshal's office said State Police fire investigators are at the scene for a "possible fireworks discharge."

It's unclear whether anyone was hurt.

WBZ-TV has a crew on the scene and will have more on the story as it develops.

Tammy Mutasa

Tammy Mutasa joined WBZ-TV as a multi-skilled journalist in January 2023.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.