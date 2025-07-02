Possible fireworks explosion under investigation on Cape Cod

A possible fireworks explosion is under investigation at a country club on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

The incident happened early Wednesday evening at the New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee, where a fireworks show was supposed to happen Wednesday night.

Video from a viewer sent to WBZ-TV showed a huge cloud of smoke going straight up into the sky. Witnesses said they heard loud bangs and then their homes near the golf course started shaking.

The state fire marshal's office said State Police fire investigators are at the scene for a "possible fireworks discharge."

It's unclear whether anyone was hurt.

WBZ-TV has a crew on the scene and will have more on the story as it develops.