Large fire breaks out at mill building in Taunton

TAUNTON -- Firefighters from multiple towns spent hours putting out a blaze in Taunton Saturday morning. Crews responded to the 29,000-square-foot mill building on Spring Lane around 4 a.m. 

Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival, the Taunton Fire Department said. 

It took crews until 12:30 p.m. to bring the fire under control. They expected to remain on the scene for hours to watch hot spots.   

Berkley, Lakeville, Bridgewater, Raynham, and Rehoboth firefighters helped with the response. 

No injuries were reported. 

The building was built in 1900. It's location, as well as the fire's intensity, made the flames difficult to put out. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time. 

First published on May 28, 2022 / 3:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

