Church steeple collapses during fire in Spencer
SPENCER - Firefighters are battling a blaze at a church in Spencer. The flames broke out at the First Congregational Church of Spencer shortly after storms containing lightning moved through the area.
Firefighters say the flames started in the steeple and quickly spread. The steeple collapsed during the fire.
According to the church's website, the congregation dates back to 1743.
