Watch CBS News
Local News

Church steeple collapses during fire in Spencer

By Tammy Mutasa

/ CBS Boston

Spencer church destroyed by fire
Spencer church destroyed by fire 02:42

SPENCER - Firefighters are battling a blaze at a church in Spencer. The flames broke out at the First Congregational Church of Spencer shortly after storms containing lightning moved through the area.

Firefighters say the flames started in the steeple and quickly spread. The steeple collapsed during the fire.

Spencer church fire
A fire destroyed the First Congregational Church of Spencer CBS Boston

 

According to the church's website, the congregation dates back to 1743.  

First published on June 2, 2023 / 5:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.