Massive fire destroys shuttered landmark inn on Cape Cod in Massachusetts

YARMOUTH PORT - A well-known landmark on Cape Cod was destroyed in a raging fire on Sunday night.

The fire at the old Anthony's Cummaquid Inn started at around 6:30 p.m., lighting up the night sky, making it visible from several miles away. Firefighters from several towns responded, shutting down part of Route 6A while they fought the flames. A portion of the building eventually collapsed.

Fire at Anthony's Cummaquid Inn in Yarmouthport on November 3, 2024. CBS Boston

The inn was once a popular attraction on Cape Cod and the building has been vacant since 2016. It was owned by the same family that ran Anthony's Pier 4 restaurant in Boston. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Historical Society of Old Yarmouth said they were "very sad" to hear of the fire.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

Victoria D

Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.

