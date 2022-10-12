Watch CBS News
Boston set to host 2025 figure skating world championships

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - Figure skating's world championships are set to return to Boston for the last edition before the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

The International Skating Union said Wednesday its ruling council provisionally allocated the 2025 worlds to Boston from March 24-30.

The venue was not confirmed for the event that is scheduled nine years after the TD Garden in Boston staged the 2016 figure skating worlds.

The 2025 edition is set to be last senior global championships before the next Winter Olympics are held in February 2026 in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The ISU also provisionally sent the 2026 worlds to the Czech capital Prague in a late-March slot.

October 12, 2022

