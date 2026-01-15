$21 million grant to combat "malicious drone activity" awarded to Massachusetts ahead of World Cup

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced that the state is getting more than $21 million to protect against "malicious drone activity" ahead of the FIFA World Cup and America 250 events in 2026.

Boston is one of 16 North American host cities for the World Cup, with seven matches set to be played at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium in June and July. Nearly $11 million from the grant will go to Boston police, about $3.5 million is for the Foxboro Police Department and more than $6.5 million is reserved for Massachusetts State Police.

"These grants will help state and local police agencies bolster security, training and equipment to keep residents and visitors safe throughout the games and surrounding celebrations," Healey said in a statement.

The money is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems grant program, which was established under the "One Big Beautiful Bill" law. The program says fund recipients can buy technologies to detect, track and neutralize drones that may pose a security threat.

In December, President Trump signed a defense spending package into law that allows police to take down drones at public gatherings, such as sporting events.

FIFA said Wednesday that it has received over half a billion ticket requests for the World Cup. A recent state report found that Massachusetts is still facing "several unknowns" when it comes to World Cup planning, including funding challenges and identifying a location for the official fan festival in Boston.

In addition to the World Cup, the tall ships are returning to Boston in 2026. Sail Boston 2026 is expected to draw millions to the waterfront between July 11 to July 16 as part of the country's 250th anniversary celebrations.