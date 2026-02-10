Watch Live: Massachusetts governor to address World Cup security costs at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro

A major update is expected Tuesday on Boston's World Cup matches.

The town of Foxboro, Massachusetts is fighting for funding to cover security this summer.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Wu will hold a news conference with FIFA World Cup Boston CEO Mike Loynd at City Hall. You can watch it live at 1:30 p.m. on CBS News Boston in the embedded video.

Seven matches will be played at Gillette Stadium, which will be known as Boston Stadium for the tournament in June and July. The first game will be between Scotland and Haiti on June 13.

Town officials want to know who is fronting the $7.8 million bill for security costs in Foxboro.

Massachusetts is eligible for $46 million in federal grants for World Cup security and preparedness, but a recent state report called the grant program process "unusual" because the state has limited control in how that money can be distributed and when.

The Boston Globe reported Monday Foxboro was supposed to learn on January 30 about its grant request. But the town is still waiting and they're refusing to grant a key entertainment license to FIFA until they have what they need to pay police and buy any necessary public safety equipment.

The chair of the town's select board told the paper Foxboro can't afford to wait to be reimbursed for those costs. Their fiscal year ends the day after the sixth match and nine days before the seventh.